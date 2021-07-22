Shelter Pet of the Week: Blazer

MEET BLAZER!

This week’s shelter pet is 1-year-old Blazer who is currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. Blazer assimilated himself into a local feral cat colony several months ago. He was so sweet and outgoing, the caretaker assumed he had a home, but Blazer continued to show up for food daily.

This boy has a beautiful personality to match that handsome face. He is outgoing with people and with other cats and is very adventurous. He will need a home that can commit to keeping him indoors and giving him endless love! He is neutered, microchipped and up to date on his vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Blazer please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with him in a domestic setting, which includes a Meet and Greet Room.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Shelter operating hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.