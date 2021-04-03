Shelter Pet of the Week: Blaze

MEET BLAZE!

This week’s shelter pet is Blaze, an eight year-old Male Pit who was rescued by Smithtown Animal Control Officers when he was found abandoned and left in a cage at Blydenburgh Park. As a result of this sad experience, he takes his time to trust a new person, but once he opens up, he shows just how playful, intelligent, and loving he can be.

Blaze knows his basic commands like sit, wait, give paw, and he walks nicely on a leash. He needs an adult only home, without other pets, and an owner familiar with raising big breed dogs. Blaze deserves a furrever home that will spend time giving him the love (and treats) that he deserves, understanding that he had a tough life before being brought to the Smithtown Animal Shelter. He is neutered, microchipped and is up to date on his vaccines.

If you are interested in meeting Blaze, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with him in a domestic setting, which includes a Meet and Greet Room, the dog runs and a Dog Walk trail.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Shelter operating hours are currently Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). Call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.