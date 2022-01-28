Shelter Pet of the Week: Betty

This week’s shelter pet is Betty, a 10 year old, spayed female pit bull mix. Betty is a big couch potato that loves people, belly rubs and all of the treats! Her adorable snore and people-pleasing nature will steal your heart. Betty has significant arthritis and will need a home that can help her manage that. She would do best as the only pet in an adult only home and is available for adoption of Forever Foster.

If you would like to meet Betty, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in a domestic setting.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.