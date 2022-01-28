Kids Korner: January 27 to February 3

Programs

Draw-In Winterfest

Time to warm up and get creative! The Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington presents its annual Draw-In Winterfest on Jan. 30 from noon to 4 p.m. Enjoy a variety of hands-on art activities for kids of all ages and explore the current exhibitions Moonstruck and Richard Mayhew. Free admission. Register at www.heckscher.org. For more information, call 380-3230.

Star Quest!

Calling all brave explorers! The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St.. Cold Spring Harbor presents Star Quest! Thursdays to Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the week of Feb. 21 to 25. Hunt for star constellations around the museum with a spyglass to navigate your journey, just like mariners at sea. Solve puzzles to find your reward — a glittery star lantern you can decorate in our workshop to light your way home. For ages 5 and older. Admission fee plus $10 per participant. Call 367-3418.

Open Play at the Explorium

The Long Island Explorium, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson will present a series of hands-on interactive STEM explorations centered on the importance of the Tundra Biome and the interactions between the climate, living things, and the layers that exist beneath them all on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. throughout January. Hands-on activities, crafts, and more! $5 per person. Call 331-3277.

Self-Serve Family Crafts

Drop by the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor Thursdays to Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to enjoy seasonal, self-serve crafts in their workshop. Sit and create with family time! Free with admission of $6 adults, $5 kids and seniors. Members free. Call 367-3418 for more information.

Winter on the Farm

Save the date! Hallockville Museum Far, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead will present a winter break program titled Winter on the Farm from Feb. 21 to 25 from 9 a.m. to noon. Experience winter on the farm as it was centuries ago and as it is today. Daily activities include animal care, museum tours, historical activities, games, cooking and garden prep. For ages 5 to 10. $300 for the week, $75 drop-in if available, $25 discount for additional sibling. To register, call 298-5292 or visit www.hallockville.com.

Theater

‘Puss In-Boots’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its children’s theatre with Puss In Boots, a hilarious re-telling of the tale of a boy and his ingenious feline. When Christopher inherits his father’s cat, he sets out on an adventure that takes him to the palace of King Vexmus and beyond. Join them as this clever cat teaches us that faith comes from within. Remaining performance is on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 11 a.m. All seats are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Disney’s Frozen Jr.

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Disney’s Frozen Jr. Saturdays at 11 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. from Feb. 13 to March 13. When faced with danger, princesses Anna and Elsa discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. This enchanting musical features all of the memorable songs from the hit Disney film and will thaw even the coldest heart! Tickets are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

A Royal Princess Party

Come one, come all to a Royal Princess Party at the Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown from Feb. 19 to 26 with performances daily at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Join Royal Historians as they guide you through meeting each of the princesses, teaching the morals behind each of their stories and singing along to their favorite songs. Be sure to wear your best princess attire — the special surprises and magical touches make this show a royal treat! Tickets are $16 per person. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.