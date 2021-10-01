Setauket Harbor Day returns

Patricia Paladines, from the Center for Environmental Education and Discovery in Brookhaven, along with young attendees check out the small fish they caught with a seining net and get ready to throw them back in the water while elected officials look on. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Patricia Paladines, from the Center for Environmental Education and Discovery in Brookhaven, along with young attendees check out the small fish they caught with a seining net and get ready to throw them back in the water. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Town of Brookhaven Supervisor Ed Romaine, Councilman Jonathan Kornreich, state Assemblyman Steve Englebright and Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn stop by Setauket Harbor Day. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Attendees were able to go out on the harbor in kayaks. Photo by Maria Hoffman
Various booths were set up in the town parking lot for visitors to learn about the harbor and its inhabitants. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Beverly C. Tyler, chaplain and historian for the Old Field Point Power Squadron, talks with a visitor. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Attendees take a boat ride out on the harbor. Photo by Maria Hoffman

A celebration of a local harbor returned Sept. 25.

After canceling last year due to COVID-19, the Setauket Harbor Task Force was able to hold its annual Setauket Harbor Day at the Town of Brookhaven dock and beach on Shore Road in East Setauket.

The free event included boat tours of the harbor, kayaking, marine science exhibits and more.

The local nonprofit, which advocates for improving water quality and protecting and restoring marine habitats, hosts the annual event to help residents reconnect with the harbor.

