Home Arts & Entertainment Four Harbors Audubon hosts Children’s Birding Adventure program
Four Harbors Audubon hosts Children’s Birding Adventure program
Join Four Harbors Audubon’s NextGen Board Members, Cayla and Iris Rosenhagen, for some family fun while learning about our feathered friends at Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket on Oct. 2 from 1 to 2 p.m. Their one-hour program includes a children’s story reading, bird walk, and a bird inspired activity. Meet at the entrance to Frank Melville Park. Free but registration required. Email [email protected].