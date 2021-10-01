TVHS to collect tattered U.S. Flags and lead interactive demonstration on United States Flag Code

On Friday, October 1st at 5:00 p.m., as part of the final day of the Three Village Farmers Market, the Three Village Historical Society (TVHS) will lead a fun, family friendly, interactive presentation on the United States Flag Code, led by former Regent of the Anna Smith Strong Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution and current Trustee of the TVHS Board Holly Brainard. Complimentary US Flag Code booklets will be available for guests and TVHS will raffle off a new flag kit for all guests that sign up, in person, at the Three Village Farmers Market.

Children and adults will learn why the flag is important and how to properly handle the flag. Guests will learn other fun facts like what it means to turn a flag upside down and how to properly dispose of a flag.

The new flag drop box, that will be unveiled, was generously painted and donated by BSA Troop 2019 and will be maintained by BSA Troop 355. In conjunction with BSA Troop 355, TVHS will collect any torn or tattered flags, throughout the year, to properly dispose of (according to the US Flag Code) at a later date. The retired flag drop box will be available and accessible to all on the grounds of TVHS at 93 N. Country Road in Setauket.