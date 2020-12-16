Setauket Artists Holiday Show on view at The Atelier at Flowerfield

The holiday season has long been called “the most wonderful time of the year,” and in many ways, that’s true. But it can also be a stressful time for many. This year, start the season by giving yourself a gift and visit the Setauket Artists Holiday Show, currently on view at The Atelier at Flowerfield in St. James.

The Setauket Artists is an association of Long Island artists that has just celebrated it’s 40th year here on the Island. Founded by the well-known local artist Flo Kemp, the group has been led these past 15 years by Irene Ruddock, president, talented artist and local columnist. Irene has acted as curator of the group and has mentored, encouraged and brought in many outstanding artists to the group.

The show, which opened on Dec. 4, features a selection of beautiful and affordable paintings by this popular association of artists at reasonable prices. There is also a selection of small paintings that will make wonderful gifts for the holidays.

This is truly “Art for a Lifetime.”

Participating artists include Joan Bloom, Renee Caine, Al Candia, Anthony Davis, Julie Doczi, William Dodge, Margaret Governale, William Graf, Melissa Imossi, Anne Katz, Flo Kemp, Karen Kemp, Celeste Mauro, Judith Mausner, Jane McGraw-Teubner, Terry McManus, Fred Mendelsohn, Muriel Musarra, Paula Pelletier, Joan Rockwell, Robert Roehrig, Irene Ruddock, Oscar Santiago, Barbara Jeanne Siegel, Angela Stratton, Marie Lourdes Velez, Marlene Weinstein and Patricia Yantz.

The exhibit will be on view at Atelier Hall, The Atelier at Flowerfield, Bldg #2 (in the Gyrodyne complex), St. James through Jan. 15. Visiting hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, please call 631-250-9009 or visit The Atelier’s website at www.atelierflowerfield.org.