School budget votes and board of ed results for 2022
North Shore residents stopped by their local polling places throughout the day May 17 to vote on school budgets and for board of education members.
Winning candidates are in bold.
This story will be updated as more results come in. Last updated May 18 at 1:29 a.m.
Commack Union Free School District
Comsewogue Union Free School District
The budget passed.
Yes – 998
No – 427
Robert DeStefano and Francisca Alabau-Blatter both elected for three-year terms.
Cold Spring Harbor Central School District
Elwood Union Free School District
$69,181,071 budget passed
Yes – 804
No – 396
Candidates, one seat
Deborah Weiss – 965
Sean Camas – 183
Harborfields Central School District
$92,895,995 budget passed
Yes – 1,655
No – 353
Candidates, two seats
Hansen Lee – 1,490 votes
Colleen Wolcott – 1,530
David Balistreri – 603
Hauppauge Union Free School District
$123,913,904 budget passed
Yes – 639
No – 300
Candidates, three candidates
Rob Scarito – 624
Michael Buscarino -651
David Barshay- 617
Huntington Union Free School District
$142,968,343 budget passed
Yes – 834
No – 150
Candidates, two seats, incumbents unopposed
Bill Dwyer- 823
Michele Kustera- 838
Kings Park Central School District
Middle Country Central School District
Yes – 2,036
No – 946
Miller Place School District
The budget passed.
Yes – 1,394
No – 503
Proposition 2 (library budget) passed.
Yes – 1,590
No – 310
Keith Frank – 830
Johanna Testa – 990
Andrea Spaniolas – 628
Jennifer Anersen-Oldenskov – 616
Kenneth Conway – 743
John Galligan – 625
Jenna Stingo – 782
Mount Sinai School District
Northport-East Northport Union Free School District
$177,856,084, budget passed
Yes – 2,285
No- 1,674
Proposition #2: Capital Expenditures: Passed
Candidates, three seats
Larry Licopoli – 2,528
Allison Noonan – 2,676
Thomas Loughran – 2,729
Frank Labate – 1,754
Port Jefferson School District
Budget passed: Yes – 642; No – 165
Proposition #2: Yes 673; No 130
Ellen Boehm – 550
Randi DeWitt – 563
Paul Ryan – 267
Budget passed.
Yes – 1,017
No – 322
Proposition 2 – Capital Reserve
– 1,063 Yes
– 267 No
Susan Sullivan – 595 – 3yr term
Erin Walsh – 515 – 1yr term
Nick Contes – 514
Nicole Kelly – 485
Jason Ford – 221
Susan Wilson – 258
Shoreham-Wading River Central School District
Budget passed.
Yes – 625
No – 167
Proposition #2
Yes – 652
No – 139
Tom Sheridan – 659
Meghan Tepfenhardt – 638
14 Write-in candidates received less than five votes each
Smithtown Central School District
Three Village Central School District
$224,060,618 budget passed
Yes – 2,584
No – 2,518
Candidates, two seats
Vincent Vizzo – 2,715
Jennifer Solomon – 2,650
Reanna Fulton – 2,283
Evan Proios –2,122