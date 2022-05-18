School budget votes and board of ed results for 2022

North Shore residents stopped by their local polling places throughout the day May 17 to vote on school budgets and for board of education members.

This story will be updated as more results come in. Last updated May 18 at 1:29 a.m.

Commack Union Free School District

Comsewogue Union Free School District

The budget passed.

Yes – 998

No – 427

Robert DeStefano and Francisca Alabau-Blatter both elected for three-year terms.

Cold Spring Harbor Central School District

Elwood Union Free School District

$69,181,071 budget passed

Yes – 804

No – 396

Candidates, one seat

Deborah Weiss – 965

Sean Camas – 183

Harborfields Central School District

$92,895,995 budget passed

Yes – 1,655

No – 353

Candidates, two seats

Hansen Lee – 1,490 votes

Colleen Wolcott – 1,530

David Balistreri – 603

Hauppauge Union Free School District

$123,913,904 budget passed

Yes – 639

No – 300

Candidates, three candidates

Rob Scarito – 624

Michael Buscarino -651

David Barshay- 617

Huntington Union Free School District

$142,968,343 budget passed

Yes – 834

No – 150

Candidates, two seats, incumbents unopposed

Bill Dwyer- 823

Michele Kustera- 838

Kings Park Central School District

Middle Country Central School District

The budget passed.

Yes – 2,036 No – 946

Robert Hallock – 1,500

Kristopher Oliva (Incumbent) – 1,452

Denise Haggerty (Incumbent) – 1,518

Leah Fitzpatrick – 1,440

Robert Feeney (Incumbent) – 1,513

Tifanny Lorusso – 1,434

Dawn Sharrock (Incumbent) – 1,481

Kimberly Crawford-Arbocus – 1,471

Miller Place School District

The budget passed.

Yes – 1,394

No – 503

Proposition 2 (library budget) passed.

Yes – 1,590

No – 310

Keith Frank – 830

Johanna Testa – 990

Andrea Spaniolas – 628

Jennifer Anersen-Oldenskov – 616

Kenneth Conway – 743

John Galligan – 625

Jenna Stingo – 782

Mount Sinai School District

Northport-East Northport Union Free School District

$177,856,084, budget passed

Yes – 2,285

No- 1,674

Proposition #2: Capital Expenditures: Passed

Candidates, three seats

Larry Licopoli – 2,528

Allison Noonan – 2,676

Thomas Loughran – 2,729

Frank Labate – 1,754

Port Jefferson School District

Budget passed: Yes – 642; No – 165

Proposition #2: Yes 673; No 130

Ellen Boehm – 550

Randi DeWitt – 563

Paul Ryan – 267

Rocky Point Union Free School District

Budget passed. Yes – 1,017

No – 322 Proposition 2 – Capital Reserve

– 1,063 Yes

– 267 No Susan Sullivan – 595 – 3yr term

Erin Walsh – 515 – 1yr term

Nick Contes – 514

Nicole Kelly – 485

Jason Ford – 221

Susan Wilson – 258

Shoreham-Wading River Central School District

Budget passed.

Yes – 625

No – 167

Proposition #2

Yes – 652

No – 139

Tom Sheridan – 659

Meghan Tepfenhardt – 638

14 Write-in candidates received less than five votes each

Smithtown Central School District

Three Village Central School District

$224,060,618 budget passed

Yes – 2,584

No – 2,518

Candidates, two seats

Vincent Vizzo – 2,715

Jennifer Solomon – 2,650

Reanna Fulton – 2,283

Evan Proios –2,122