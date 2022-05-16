PSEG-LI to discuss energy costs at Three Village Chamber meeting May 18

Are you a local business interested in learning more about ways to cut-back on energy costs? The Stony Brook Village Center will be hosting a Three Village Chamber of Commerce breakfast at the Rustic Loft sponsored by PSEG-LI at 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18 to discuss the rebates and grants available to small business, commercial, industrial, educational and municipal customers.

A panel of PSEG-LI officials will discuss rebate categories such as lighting, outdoor lighting, refrigeration, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, water heating and conservation, geothermal energy, green building, and more. Also to be discussed is the PSEG Main Street Revitalization GRANT Program, a program designed to encourage economic vitality of a business district and to optimize the use of existing electric infrastructure.

The Rustic Loft is located at 97K Main Street in Stony Brook Village Center.

You do not need to be a member of this Chamber of Commerce to attend this meeting. $20 per person, includes a full breakfast. Registration is required. To register, click.HERE or visit the Three Village Chamber at www.3vchamber.com.