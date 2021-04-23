SCCC to participate in virtual SUNYFest concert on April 24

On Saturday, April 24th, forty-one SUNY schools collaborated to present a first-ever Virtual Concert Festival! SUNYFEST 2021 will be headlined by Kesha and AJR will be the opening act.

Prior to the headlining and opening act, the concert festival will feature student performers from a multitude of SUNY campuses, along with spotlight videos of each SUNY campus involved in the festival.

SUNY Suffolk County Community College will feature three performances, The Hims led by Ammerman’s Len Lopez, Jack Zuckerberg , and his band, Vicious Summer from the Michael J Grant Campus and Deanna DeMola also from Ammerman Campus.

Kesha, the global sensation, brings her two number one albums and four number one songs along with 40 million followers on social media to our virtual stage. AJR, the multiplatinum trio of brothers will open for Kesha.

Join them for this historic festival bringing the SUNY community together like never before.

To register for this free event click on this link.

https://app.loopedlive.com/suny-fest-2021-virtual/talent/844844/events/?eventId=3606