SBU Sports: Women’s lacrosse defeats Hofstra in the Battle of Long Island

The No. 20 Stony Brook women’s lacrosse team defeated Hofstra, 15-5, in the Battle of Long Island on April 26 to close out the 2025 regular season. With the win, the Seawolves clinched their third consecutive CAA Regular Season Championship title and the No. 1 seed in the CAA Women’s Lacrosse Tournament.

By securing the CAA Regular Season Championship, Stony Brook clinched its 12th straight conference regular season title (three CAA Regular Season Championships & nine America East Regular Season Championships). With earning the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament, the Seawolves will play in the semifinals on Thursday, May 1, at noon against the No. 4 seed, Elon.

Stony Brook was paced by nine different goal scorers, four of which recorded multi-goals games. Casey Colbert and Isabella Caporuscio each tallied hat tricks while Alexandra Fusco and Courtney Maclay notched a pair.

Defensively, Avery Hines collected a team-high four caused turnovers as Caporuscio grabbed six ground balls. In net, Natalia Altebrando had another dominant outing, making eight saves on a .615 save percentage.

The Seawolves took control of the game early and never looked back. Stony Brook scored the game’s first five goals and closed out the first quarter with a commanding, 7-1 advantage. Colbert notched her second hat trick this season in the opening frame, while Maclay tallied both of her goals in the first 15 minutes of play.

Hofstra answered back with a pair of goals to start the second quarter before the Seawolves tacked onto its dominant lead with another four goals to take an 11-3 lead into the break courtesy of Riley McDonald, Caporuscio, Kylie Budke, and Molly Laforge.

Hofstra’s leading scorer, Nikki Mennella, netted the Pride’s first goal of the second half just one minute into play before Stony Brook responded with another four goals. Caporuscio would register her ninth hat trick of the season after finding the back of the net in consecutive possessions.

The fourth quarter would level out between the Seawolves and Pride, both scoring one goal. Stony Brook emerged victorious, 15-5, to earn their third straight CAA Regular Season title after another undefeated season in conference play.