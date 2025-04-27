Editorial: A step towards better understanding battery energy storage systems

Battery energy storage systems have been ever-present in the minds of community members. The systems, how they operate and what danger they pose are answerable questions, yet are often up for debate in meetings on potential projects. The public needs answers—not from developers, but from impartial experts.

The new BESS task force could finally be the source of unbiased and scientifically-backed information. Town of Brookhaven Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich (D-Stony Brook) recognized the concerns his constituents had for the projects and offered to help.

We have heard that the systems are an essential part of pursuing Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul’s goal of achieving an “emissions-free economy by 2050, including in the energy, buildings, transportation, and waste sectors.” However, we also know of fires in places like California and East Hampton. Our uncertainty about what to do, how to supply energy to our communities safely, and how to balance the unique needs of our town with the needs of the state, will hopefully become clearer with the help of local experts committed to transparency regarding the systems.

TBR News Media has attended many public discussions on energy storage systems. The same fears and questions are raised repeatedly, exemplifying distrust for those presenting the information (often developers) and the erudite scientific jargon used. The absence of understanding breeds misinformation. This Bess Task Force, consisting of local experts who have the same values as community members, the desire to find a solution and no chance to profit from the projects, will provide essential guidance to the public.

Are lithium-ion batteries right for our community? That is the question in the minds of people across Long Island that this task force will hopefully help answer.