Yaphank man arrested for alleged DWI after car crash seriously injures passenger

Suffolk County Police today arrested a Yaphank man for driving while intoxicated after his passenger was seriously injured in a motor vehicle crash on April 27.

Andy Bonilla was driving a 2016 BMW eastbound on Sunrise Service Road at Medford Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway and struck multiple trees at approximately 3:20 a.m. A female passenger in the vehicle, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Bonilla, 21, of Yaphank, was transported to NYU Langone Hospital – Suffolk in Patchogue with minor injuries. He was charged with allegedly Driving While Intoxicated and was arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip. The BMW was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.