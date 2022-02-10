The Seawolves women’s basketball team kept it rolling at Island Federal Arena as they extended their season-long winning streak to 10 games in a row with a 76-38 victory over NJIT on Feb. 5. With the win, Stony Brook becomes one of just eight teams in the nation that are currently on a 10-game winning streak or better. The Seawolves’ 10-game winning streak is tied for the fifth-longest active winning streak in the nation.

With the win, Stony Brook improves to 19-2, 10-1 America East on the season. The Seawolves clinched their fifth-straight season with 10 or more wins in conference play. The 19 wins are the most by any America East team this season and are tied for the sixth-most in the nation. Stony Brook is one of 11 teams in the nation to currently have 19 wins or more. Seawolves’ head coach Ashley Langford becomes the first head coach in program history to win 19 games in her first year at the helm.

The team was led by a trio scoring in double figures. Senior guard Anastasia Warren led the way with a game-high 18 points, she was followed by senior guard Earlette Scott with 15 points, and graduate forward India Pagan who chipped in 11 points.

Graduate forwards McKenzie Bushee and Leighah-Amori Wool finished with near double-doubles. Bushee tallied nine points and nine rebounds and Wool recorded nine points and 10 rebounds.

The Seawolves’ defense stymied the Highlanders’ offense as they held them to 38 points. The 38 points were the fewest that an opponent has scored against Stony Brook this season. The Seawolves limited NJIT to single-digits in the second, third, and fourth quarters (eight points, six points, nine points). It was also the fewest points that it surrendered against an America East opponent since New Hampshire scored 37 points on February 16, 2019.

The 38-point margin of victory is tied for the second-largest margin of victory this season for Stony Brook. The Seawolves also knocked off Hartford by 38 points (77-39 on Jan. 2) and defeated Delaware State by 41 points (87-46 on Nov. 9).

The team was back on the court on Feb. 9, when it travels to Lowell, Mass. to face UMass Lowell. Results were not available as of press time.