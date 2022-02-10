Kids Korner: February 10 to February 17, 2022

Programs

Year of the Tiger brush painting

Xin Nian Kuai Le! (Happy New Year!) The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport presents a Year of the Tiger brush painting workshop for children in grades K through 4 with an adult on Feb. 12 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and again from noon to 1:30 p.m. Celebrate the Year of the Tiger with traditional crafts, dancing, and a visit to the collections. $15 per child, $15 per adult. To register, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Ice candle workshop

Looking for a fun winter craft? Caleb Smith State Park Preserve, 581 W. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown hosts a family workshop making ice candles on Feb. 12 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Hot wax and cold ice will be used to create a unique candle for you to decorate and take home. Appropriate for ages 7 and up. $4 per person. Advance registration required by calling 265-1054.

Saturday Story Hour

Celebrate St. James, 176 Second St., St. James continues its Saturday Story Hour series for Elementary School-aged children on Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. Author Jestina Weems will read from her book “Michael & Ralph,” the story of an unusual pair of friends — a squirrel and a rat! This story will teach the little ones to be kind to themselves, others, and animals. $10 per child, $5 each additional sibling. To register, call 984-0201 or visit www.celebratestjames.org.

Family Hour Sunday

The Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave, Huntington presents Family Hour Sunday on Feb. 13 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children ages 5 through 10 are invited for a family-friendly art experience with Museum Educator Tami Wood. Explore works of art in the Museum and create fun art projects. $10 per child, adults free. Advance registration recommended by visiting www.heckscher.org.

Falling In Love With Wildlife

Join Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown for an afternoon of close encounters with wildlife on Feb. 13 from 1 to 3 p.m. Meet some of Sweetbriar’s cute and loveable animals, play an animal matching game in honor of Valentine’s Day, and create a craft to remember the day. There will be many photo opportunities. $10 per child, $5 adult. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org or call 979-6344.

Star Quest!

Calling all brave explorers! The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St.. Cold Spring Harbor presents Star Quest! Thursdays to Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the week of Feb. 21 to 25. Hunt for star constellations around the museum with a spyglass to navigate your journey, just like mariners at sea. Solve puzzles to find your reward — a glittery star lantern you can decorate in our workshop to light your way home. For ages 5 and older. Admission fee plus $10 per participant. Call 367-3418.

Theater

Disney’s Frozen Jr.

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Disney’s Frozen Jr. Saturdays at 11 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. from Feb. 13 to March 13. When faced with danger, princesses Anna and Elsa discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. This enchanting musical features all of the memorable songs from the hit Disney film and will thaw even the coldest heart! Tickets are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

A Royal Princess Party

Come one, come all to a Royal Princess Party at the Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown from Feb. 19 to 26 with performances daily at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Join Royal Historians as they guide you through meeting each of the princesses, teaching the morals behind each of their stories and singing along to their favorite songs. Be sure to wear your best princess attire — the special surprises and magical touches make this show a royal treat! Tickets are $16 per person. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz’

Just in time for Winter Break, Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents the world premiere of Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz from Feb. 23 to March 26. Dorothy Gale is whisked away by a tornado to that magical land that lies just Over the Rainbow. Follow Dorothy and her friends — the Scarecrow, the Tinman, and the Lion — as they encounter challenges and celebrate friendship. This new take on a classic tale features an original score, memorable characters, and fun for the entire family. Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz is a delightful reminder that “there’s no place like home!” All seats are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.