SBU Sports: Volleyball claims victory over Delaware

The Stony Brook University volleyball team concluded play at Delaware with a weekend split, defeating the Blue Hens in a five-set thriller on Oct. 16.

After securing the first set, Stony Brook dropped the next two in close deficits, with the second set resulting in a four point defeat (25-21) and the third set culminating in a three point loss (25-22). The Seawolves then bounced back with a gritty effort to secure the fourth and fifth sets, closing them out 27-25 and 15-9, respectively.

Stony Brook’s offense was fueled by the trio of Kali Moore, Abby Campbell, and Erin Garr who all finished the match with 10 or more kills. Defensively, the Seawolves were led by Julia Patsos and Moore who tallied 30 and 22 digs, respectively.

“So proud of this group! We approached this match with a different competitive spirit and it was a full team win. We were able to execute adjustments both offensively and defensively throughout the entire match and that showed grit. Every road win is big and this one is better because I thought we played at a high-level. We have another important road weekend coming up and will need this same level of focus,” said head coach Kristin Belzung.

Up next, the team heads to Boston to take on conference rival Northeastern on Oct. 22 and 23.