SBU Sports: Football knocked off by Fordham

The Stony Brook football team fell to Fordham, 45-14, on Oct. 15 at Jack Coffey Field in the Bronx. Freshman quarterback Charlie McKee earned his first-career start for the Seawolves and tossed two touchdown passes in his second collegiate game.

Stony Brook got on the board with 10:36 to play in the fourth quarter when freshman quarterback Charlie McKee found redshirt sophomore Tedy Afful for a 30-yard touchdown pitch and catch on fourth and six. It was Afful’s first career touchdown catch as he became the fourth different Seawolf to haul in a touchdown pass this season.

McKee threw his second touchdown of the night late in the fourth quarter when he found graduate wide receiver Khalil Newton from four yards out. For Newton, it was his second touchdown catch of the season and fifth of his career.

On the defensive side of the ball, Stony Brook was able to force one turnover. Redshirt senior defensive back Isaiah Givens laid a hit on Fordham’s Trey Sneed that jarred the ball loose and was recovered by graduate linebacker Reidgee Dimanche.

“Fordham is a very good football team and we didn’t represent ourselves correctly. Offensively, we continued to struggle. Defensively, we played well early, but it was hard to hang on. We went up against an offense that has performed to this level all season,” said head coach Chuck Priore. It’s tough, but our kids will play hard in between the white lines,” he added.