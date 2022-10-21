SBU Sports: Women’s soccer sends off seniors with thrilling victory

It was a day of celebration at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium as the Stony Brook women’s soccer team was able to send off its senior class with a thrilling, 3-2, win over UNC Wilmington on senior day, Oct. 16. The Seawolves were paced by a trio of goal scorers with freshman midfielder Linn Beck producing the game-winner in the 60th minute en route to victory.

It didn’t take Stony Brook long to get on the scoreboard as freshman forward Luciana Setteducate found the back of the net in the 12th minute. The freshman gathered a ball mid-air that deflected off the head of a UNC Wilmington defender and ripped a shot past the Seahawks’ keeper to give the Seawolves an early 1-0 lead.

Stony Brook added on in the 20th minute when freshman midfielder Ashley Manor sent a corner kick into the box that sophomore midfielder Gabby Daniels headed to graduate defender Morayo Adenegan who chipped it in to increase the Seawolves’ advantage to 2-0.

The Seahawks jumped on the board early in the second half as Madison Henry scored a goal in the 46th minute to cut Stony Brook’s lead to 2-1. The Seawolves responded in the 60th minute as Beck sent one into the back of the net off a feed from Setteducate and freshman forward Gabrielle Côté. Beck’s tally proved to be the game-winner.

UNC Wilmington added its second goal of the contest in the 62nd minute when Kayla Burroughs capitalized on a loose ball inside the box. Stony Brook’s defense, anchored by sophomore goalkeeper Nicolette Pasquarella was able to stand strong as they held on to win by the final score of 3-2.

Prior to the game, the Seawolves honored their senior class which is comprised of Adenegan, Emerson Richmond Burke, Rachael Peters, Catharina von Drigalski, Leah Feato, and Madison Sleiman.

“It was definitely a better performance than on Thursday. We came out with a lot of energy on a special day honoring our seniors – it is always an emotional and special day. I thought that they did a good job today,” said head coach Tobias Bischof.

The team concludes the regular season on Oct. 23, when it heads to Hempstead to take on Hofstra at 1 p.m.