One-Act Play Festival ‘Halloween Edition’ heads to Northport

Halloween comes around a week early to the Playhouse at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 270 Main St., Northport as it plays host to the 13th Annual Northport One-Act Play Festival – “Halloween Edition.” The new plays that make up this year’s festival all share something in common. Each embraces the strange, sometimes scary aspects associated with All Hallows Eve, whether as a comedy or drama.

The plays featured in the festival will be performed twice each, once as a matinee and once in the evening at the theater They will be brought to the stage by directors and actors from the Long Island theater community.

Program 1 will be presented on Saturday, October 22nd at 3:00 p.m.

Program 2 will be performed on Saturday, October 22nd at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 23rd at 3:00 p.m.

PROGRAM SCHEDULE

Program 1 : Saturday, October 22nd at 3:00 p.m.

Mortal Lives by Seth Freeman

Date Night in Roissy by Les Abromovitz

Fall of the House of Hasenpheffer by Michael Casano

Grave’s Anatomy by Rich Rubin

Program 2 : Saturday, October 22nd at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 23rd at 3:00 p.m.

Meeting Acute by Chuck Smith

The Psychic by John Passadino

Bite Me by Pete Mergel

Margo by Peter Scarpinato

A Killer Day by Joe Bulvi

Admission is $25 to each of the four festival performances. You can reserve tickets for the festival (recommended) at www.northportplays.com or call (631) 223-8053.