One-Act Play Festival ‘Halloween Edition’ heads to Northport
Halloween comes around a week early to the Playhouse at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 270 Main St., Northport as it plays host to the 13th Annual Northport One-Act Play Festival – “Halloween Edition.” The new plays that make up this year’s festival all share something in common. Each embraces the strange, sometimes scary aspects associated with All Hallows Eve, whether as a comedy or drama.
The plays featured in the festival will be performed twice each, once as a matinee and once in the evening at the theater They will be brought to the stage by directors and actors from the Long Island theater community.
Program 1 will be presented on Saturday, October 22nd at 3:00 p.m.
Program 2 will be performed on Saturday, October 22nd at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 23rd at 3:00 p.m.
PROGRAM SCHEDULE
Program 1: Saturday, October 22nd at 3:00 p.m.
Mortal Lives by Seth Freeman
Date Night in Roissy by Les Abromovitz
Fall of the House of Hasenpheffer by Michael Casano
Grave’s Anatomy by Rich Rubin
Program 2: Saturday, October 22nd at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 23rd at 3:00 p.m.
Meeting Acute by Chuck Smith
The Psychic by John Passadino
Bite Me by Pete Mergel
Margo by Peter Scarpinato
A Killer Day by Joe Bulvi
Admission is $25 to each of the four festival performances. You can reserve tickets for the festival (recommended) at www.northportplays.com or call (631) 223-8053.