SBU Sports: Swimming and diving team captures first win of season

Competing for the second straight week, the Stony Brook swimming and diving team captured its first team victory of the season, defeating Sacred Heart in a dual meet 159-141 in Connecticut on Oct. 28.

The victory improved the Seawolves to 1-1 on the season in dual competitions.

Stony Brook’s day was highlighted by nine first place finishes, while the Seawolves also took seven second place results in the meet.

Freshman Sylvia Walker won all of her events for the second straight week, contributing four first place finishes on the day. SBU’s victories also included freshmen Jaelynn Taylor and Meredith Yuhasz.

The 200 yard medley relay team of Taylor, Alanna DePinto, MaryKate Conway and Michelle Vu kicked things off with a first place finish with a finals time of 1:51:02.

Walker won the 200 yard freestyle, touching the wall in 1:55.41. Taylor won the 100 yard backstroke in 59.87, followed by sophomore Sara Baxter, who finished in 1:01.73.

In the 100 yard freestyle, Walker completed a first place finish in 52.95. Yuhasz put up a long-distance victory, winning the 500 yard freestyle with a time of 5:16.59. Walker won the 100 yard butterfly in 59.07, winning by 2.04 seconds.

Stony Brook picked up a 1M diving victory from Mykayla Lavery, who put up a score of 240.95; Vu put up a win in the 200 yard IM in 2:14.16; and DePinto, Baxter, Walker and Conway combined for a 1:39.95 time for first place in the 200 yard freestyle relay.

“Today’s meet was a fight until the end, and our girls showed toughness and drive,” said head coach Mark Anderson. “Great day of racing by the Seawolves. On to Siena in a few weeks!”

Up next, the team competes at home for the first and only time this season in a dual meet against Siena on Nov. 18 at noon.