SBU Sports: Seawolves football comes up short in loss to Villanova 48-13

Stony Brook football fell on the road in its Week 9 matchup, dropping a 48-13 decision to No. 19 at Villanova Stadium in PA on Oct. 28 against the Wildcats.

Stony Brook was led by redshirt freshman Anthony Johnson, who pulled in a career-high 11 catches for 90 yards. Redshirt sophomore Dez Williams and redshirt junior Jayden Cook each grabbed a receiving touchdown on Saturday.

Redshirt junior Roland Dempster led Stony Brook on the ground, running for 55 yards on 12 carries, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. Redshirt junior Ross Tallarico added 24 yards on six carries whilde redshirt freshman Johnny Martin added 23 yards on seven carries.

In the pass game, graduate student Casey Case completed 12-of-22 passes for 113 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Redshirt freshman Daron Bryden finished 10-of-15 passes and added a touchdown.

Defensively, graduate student Aidan Kaler finished with seven tackles, three of them solo. Redshirt sophomore Jalen Hoyle and redshirt freshman Wilensky Nicolas each added five stops, while redshirt junior Brandon Higgs added four tackles and a fumble recovery on special teams.

For Villanova, Connor Watkins completed 13 passes for 364 yards and four passing scores. In the air, Rayjuon Pringle, Jaaron Hayek and Jaylen Sanchez each hit 100 yards and caught at least a touchdown pass, with Hayek catching two. Pringle led in receiving yards with 196. Three different rushers finished with touchdowns, with Jalen Jackson leading the way with 77 yards.

“Disappointed with the final score. Our kids are competing and they’re prepared, but the performances haven’t been there. My job is to figure out how to get the performances to match, as the Saturdays haven’t been indicative of the work they players have put in Sunday through Friday,” said head coach Chuck Priore.

Up next, the team will play its final road game of the season on Saturday, Nov. 4, taking on Monmouth for a 1 p.m. kick on FloFootball. The Seawolves are 3-5 all-time against Monmouth, with a 2-2 record in New Jersey.