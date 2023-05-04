SBU Sports: Softball downs Towson Tigers 7-6 to take the series

In a game that lasted five hours and 44 minutes, saw two rain delays and 11 innings, it would be the Stony Brook softball team that would come out on top. The Seawolves defeated Towson, 7-6, at Tiger Softball Field on April 30 to take the series.

Senior catcher Corinne Badger got the squad off to a hot start with a solo home run to left field in the second inning. Senior infielder Brooke Dye added another run in the second with a single to left field which plated junior outfielder Julianna Sanzone.

After the two-hour rain delay which paused the game in the middle of the fourth, junior utility Catherine Anne Kupinski stepped up to the plate in the fifth and smoked a three-run bomb to left center which brought home Alyssa Costello and Alicia Orosco which increased the Seawolves’ lead to 5-0.

The Tigers answered back with six runs of their own in the bottom of the fifth. Towson’s Cori Jones got the momentum started with a two-RBI double to left field. From there, the Tigers added a two RBI single, a RBI triple, and a RBI single to grab hold of a 6-5 lead.

With the game on the line in the top of the seventh, Kupinski stepped up to the dish and, once again, delivered for the squad. Kupinski singled to center to bring home Shauna Nuss to tie the contest 6-6 and head into extra innings.

In the top of the 11th inning, freshman infielder Naiah Ackerman singled up the middle which brought Emily Reinstein home and gave the Seawolves a 7-6 lead. The Stony Brook defense took care of business in the bottom of the 11th to secure the 7-6 victory and the series.

Up next, the team hosts Monmouth Hawks on May 5.