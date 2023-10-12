SBU Sports: Men’s soccer takes down Cougars 1-0

The Stony Brook University men’s soccer team took down the Charleston Cougars, 1-0, on the road on Oct. 7. Jonas Bickus tallied the lone goal of the contest, his team-leading sixth of the season, and Edmond Kaiser registered a second consecutive shutout, stopping all four shots he faced.

It was a quiet start to a physical contest in South Carolina, though Stony Brook had multiple opportunities offensively early on. Three consecutive corner kicks in the opening 10 minutes did not lead to a shot by the Seawolves, but later tries from Caleb Danquah and Bickus missed the mark. It was a chance in transition that would lead to the game’s lone goal.

Following a red card issued to a Charleston player, who took down a Stony Brook attacker just outside the box as he got behind the defense, the Seawolves opened the scoring. Lorenzo Selini rolled a short pass to Bickus, who blasted a right-footed shot off the fingertips of the keeper and into the right side of the net to put the Seawolves on top 1-0. The Cougars would take the ensuing kickoff down a man and at a disadvantage in the scoring column as well.

The score held heading into the second half and it would hold for the remainder of the match. Stony Brook continued to move forward in the second half, even as time dwindled. Offensively, the Seawolves had multiple scoring chances to put the game away, but could not convert. Defensively, Stony Brook held strong and did not allow Charleston to possess much or create many chances in the offensive third.

The team returned home to host Le Moyne on Oct. 11. The score was not available as of press time.