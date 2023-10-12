SBU Sports: Volleyball captures sixth straight win; earned sweep over Hampton

The Stony Brook volleyball team grabbed its sixth win in a row after defeating the Hampton Lady Pirates in straight sets (25-18, 25-12, 25-12) on Oct. 8 at Holland Hall, Hampton University in Hampton, VA.

The Seawolves’ offense was paced by Kali Moore, who finished with a team-high 12 kills on the day while accumulating a hitting percentage of .385, and by Abby Stanwood, who had 10 kills while hitting .563. Defensively, the squad had two players reach double figures in digs as Leoni Kunz had 13 and Julia Patsos tallied 12.

SET 1: The Seawolves won the first point and never trailed to win the first set 25-18. Stony Brook led by as many as nine points at 18-9 after a kill by Moore before ultimately finishing off the set.

SET 2: After their win in the first set, Stony Brook put itself on the cusp of a sweep with a dominating 25-12 victory in set number two. The Seawolves took control of the set lead early on at 2-1 following a kill by Lauren Schmitz, and went on to score 10 of the first 12 points as five different-student athletes recorded a kill. To finish the set, Stony Brook opened its biggest lead of the stanza, 13 points, totaling 20 kills in the process.

SET 3: Stony Brook then ended the match with a victory in set number three to secure the sweep. The Seawolves led from the opening point on in the set to earn a 25-12 victory. The squad ended on a high note following the kill by Katie Hickey, claiming its biggest lead, 13 points, to close out the set. The Stony Brook offense also got a boost from three aces in the stanza, including two from Patsos.

“I thought we came out a little slow today but picked up our aggressiveness on offense, especially in transition to earn our points. I’m proud of our group for coming in focused this week. We have an important stretch coming up and I’m excited to continue to get better with this team,” said head coach Kristin Belzung.

The team returns to the court next weekend when they host Delaware University at Pritchard Gymnasium for a matchup on Saturday at 11 a.m., and Sunday beginning at 1 p.m.