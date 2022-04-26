SBU celebrates Earth Day all week long

1 of 12

The Stony Brook University community had Planet Earth on their minds all last week.

Earthstock 2022 took place on campus and virtually from April 18 to April 22. The student-focused event included lectures, panels, demonstrations, educational events and more.

The mission was to focus on the need to understand issues such as climate change and rising seas as well as the need to develop clean, renewable and energy and to comprehend how humans affect earth from damaging practices to ways to nurture the environment.

Speakers included Erica Cirino, author of “Thicker than Water: The Quest for Solutions to the Plastic Crisis” and Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn (D-Setauket).

“Earthstock is a week-long, campus-wide tradition that celebrates Earth Day and raises awareness about climate change and sustainability,” said Richard Gatteau, vice president for student affairs. “On Friday, April 22, the Stony Brook campus was full of excitement as environmental organizations and clubs, student groups, and members of the community participated in the Earthstock Festival. It was great to see students, faculty and staff together once again celebrating this annual campus tradition with an earth-friendly inspirational message.”

In addition to educational displays and exhibits, Friday’s activities included live music, rubber duck races and a Green Pledge, where students promise to make a commitment to improve and sustain the natural world and resources around me.

To end the week-long celebration, the SBU police department partnered with Student Engagement and Activities to host the sixth annual Spring Fest. The afternoon activities provided an opportunity for students and campus police to enjoy field games, snacks and music together.

SBU’s police officer Joseph Bica said it was a great day for the police department.

“It was a great day for our police department,” he said. “Our officers conversed, played games and got to know our students while everyone enjoyed themselves.”