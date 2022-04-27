Wegmans announces first location on Long Island to open in Lake Grove

Wegmans Food Markets, a supermarket chain with 106 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts, and North Carolina, announced in a press release April 25 that it will open it first location on Long Island in Lake Grove.

The business, which started in Rochester in 1916, offers a variety of fresh produce, frozen foods, seafood, baked goods, deli items, prepared meals, Wegmans-branded food items, a pharmacy, floral shop and more. One of the largest private companies in the U.S., it boasted annual sales in 2021 of $11.2 billion.

The 100,000 square foot store will be located in the DSW plaza at the corner of Middle Country Road and Moriches Road. Wegmans has entered into an agreement to purchase 8.5 acres of the existing 28-acre plaza. Prestige Properties and Development will continue to own and operate the remainder of the plaza.

“We are delighted and proud Wegmans has chosen our DSW Plaza Shopping Center for their first location on Long Island,” said Sam Shalem, Chairman and CEO of Prestige Properties & Development. “Wegmans is a first-class asset and will be an incredible addition to Lake Grove and the surrounding communities. We look forward to partnering with Wegmans on this landmark location.”

A timeline for construction and opening has not yet been determined.

For its 52,000 employees, the business offers an extensive array of benefits, including competitive pay and benefits packages, premium pay on Sundays and holidays, tuition assistance through the company’s employee scholarship program, and flexible scheduling. In addition the company is also committed to making a difference in the local community, giving back through food donations, sponsoring community events, and more.

The supermakert chain has been named one of the ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’ by Fortune magazine for 25 consecutive years, ranking #3 in 2022. The company also ranked #1 on People’s 2021 ‘Companies That Care’ list.

“Wegmans will be such a positive addition to our village, as it will help rejuvenate all of the retail in the area. The company has a reputation that will bring folks near and far into Lake Grove to do their shopping,” said Mayor Robert Scottaline. “We are so excited to welcome Wegmans to our beautiful village. We look forward to working together to make a positive impact in the community.”

The closest Wegmans location is currently in Brooklyn. Another location is opening in Manhattan in 2023. The company has announced plans for additional stores in Virginia, and Delaware, all scheduled to open over the next two years.