SB Athletico & Middle Country Soccer Club honored for delivering Thanksgiving meals to local Veterans

Local Soccer youth pose with Town Clerk Vincent Puloe, Town Councilman Tom Lohmann, Town Councilwoman Lisa Inzerillo, Coach James Malone, League Sponsor Robert Draper, Supervisor Ed Wehrheim, Coach Dave Phaff and Executive Board-Registrar Tracy Bordanaro. On Nov. 20, Town officials hand delivered two proclamations to SB Athletico and Middle Country Soccer Club for their efforts in fundraising and donating approximately 350 Thanksgiving meals to Veterans at the Northport VA. The soccer leagues raised funds to purchase and deliver 350 cornish hens and holiday staples, which they delivered to the Northport VA on Nov. 23. Each dinner included a family photo and a letter, written by the soccer players to a veteran thanking them for their service to the county. Town Clerk Vincent Puloe, Town Councilman Tom Lohmann, Town Councilwoman Lisa Inzerillo, Coach James Malone, League Sponsor Robert Draper, Supervisor Ed Wehrheim, Coach Dave Phaff and Executive Board-Registrar Tracy Bordanaro. "I was humbled to learn that our local youth devoted their downtime to proactively fundraise and deliver Thanksgiving feasts to the brave men and women who swore to protect our great Nation. I want to commend the coaches, league leadership and parents as well. Teaching our youth to honor, respect and care for our Veterans is more than philanthropic. It is character building, and speaks volumes about the integrity and commitment which these young people exhibit in leading by example," said Supervisor Ed Wehrheim. Supervisor Wehrheim along with Town Councilwoman Lisa Inzerillo, Town Councilman Tom Lohmann and Town Clerk Vincent Puleo, surprised soccer players, parents and coaches during a Saturday morning practice, presenting the two leagues with the proclamations. The Thanksgiving fundraiser was orchestrated and managed by the league sponsor; Robert Draper of Draper Asset Management, Coach James Malone, Coach Dave Phaff and Executive Board-Registrar Tracy Bordanaro. Peter Kinzie of Mercep Brothers in St James volunteered to both contribute and assist the leagues with purchasing the goods at cost, to help maximize the number of meals delivered. During the peak of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the soccer players at SB Athletico were deeply involved in giving back to hospitals, nursing homes and healthcare facilities in the area. In between online soccer training, the families of SB Athletico actively fundraised and collected monetary donations. They then purchased supplies from struggling small businesses, cooked and delivered family style meals to hospitals, and nursing homes. The leagues have recently created a new program; TOPSoccer within Middle Country Children's Soccer club. This program is devoted solely to children with physical, mental or behavioral disabilities, providing them with an environment that is fun and pressure-free to enjoy the game of soccer Photos from Town of Smithtown