There's nothing like a holiday TV special for unforgettable songs and memories – and the Long Island Gay Men's Chorus (LIGMC) is celebrating the season by dusting off the songbook for concerts brimming with yuletide classics. Featuring legendary musical favorites from "A Charlie Brown Christmas," "Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol," "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" and more, LIGMC's "Home for the Holiday Special" concerts are scheduled for 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10 at Saint Francis Episcopal Church, 1692 Bellmore Ave., North Bellmore, and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12 at St. John's Episcopal Church, 12 Prospect St., Huntington. Tickets are $25 and are available for purchase at the door or online at www.ligmc.org. "There's no getting around the fact that the last few years have been very challenging for so many people. However, such during turbulent times, traditions have been a source of great comfort," Bradley Meek, President of the LIGMC Board of Directors, said. "That is why the iconic holiday specials we've enjoyed throughout the years resonated so deeply with our members and provided the spark of inspiration for choosing the songs we look forward to performing." The 16-member LIGMC returned to the concert stage on Oct. 23 with the standing-room-only "Be Our Guest! A Magical Disney Cabaret" at Sayville VFW Post 433, marking the group's first live performance since February 2020. LIGMC will continue to observe Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines for indoor gatherings during performances. "Since resuming our rehearsals in September, it has been an absolute joy to work with such a dedicated and enthusiastic group of returning members and new singers," LIGMC Artistic Director Jeanette Cooper said. "We hope you'll be able to join us and 'tune in' for what promises to be a very special series of performances!" Contact the Chorus at [email protected] for additional details.