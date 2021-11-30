Longwood Estate hosts special holiday program on Dec. 4 Arts & EntertainmentCommunityHolidaysKidsTown of BrookhavenVillage Beacon Record by Press Release - November 30, 2021 0 30 Historic Longwood Estate, Longwood Road and Smith Road, Ridge, presents a special holiday program, Old-Fashioned Sleigh Rides & Hot Cocoa, for children ages 12 and under on Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Explore the grounds of the estate with an old fashioned sleigh ride, view two large train displays and enjoy roasted chestnuts and popcorn on an open fire. Children can visit with Santa (don’t forget your letter!) and have family members take photos. The Town of Brookhaven Youth Bureau will be collecting new, unwrapped toys for children in need through their INTERFACE program. $5 per child. To register, call 631-924-1820. Click here for a here sneak peak of the train display: IMG_8101