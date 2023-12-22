Rock N’ Raptors fundraiser heads to the Bates House on Jan. 27

Join Sweetbriar Nature Center for a Rock N’ Raptors fundraiser at the Bates House, 1 Bates Road, Setauket on Saturday, Jan. 27 from 2 to 6 p.m. Enjoy live music, raptor presentations, raffles, games, food, and more. Bring your whole family or rock out with your friends. All the funds from this event and raffles help Sweetbriar take care of all the wildlife that comes through their doors and educate all the children that will be stewards of our planet. Held rain or shine. Tickets are $25 per adult, kids under age 12 are free. To order, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org.