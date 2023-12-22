Smart Grants, Civic Canvas & School Shifts – The Pressroom Afterhour

We step into the Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Civic scene, where civic members advocate for adjustments to the site plan of a proposed medical office. The Three Village Historical Society accepts a $300,000 grant as part of the county’s JumpSMART downtown revitalization program. Next, we go inside the Brookhaven Town Board, where we unravel the details surrounding the Edward P. Romaine Nature Preserve and effects of the recent storm on the island’s barrier beaches. And later, we turn our attention to the Three Village Board of Education, where significant changes are on the horizon.

Join us for a dive into local news on The Pressroom Afterhour: Keeping it Local with TBR.

Visit tbrnewsmedia.com to read these stories and more. Follow us on: