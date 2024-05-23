Reboli Center to host adoption event for Save A Pet May 25

By Julianne Mosher

The Reboli Center in Stony Brook is hosting its first-ever adoption event with Port Jefferson Station-based Save A Pet, but there will be more than just furry friends looking for a new home this Saturday.

“We do rescue events for other animal shelters when we can,” said Reboli Center Director Tasha Boehm.

While Boehm was scrolling through Instagram, she saw that Save A Pet was looking for a space for an upcoming adoption event. “So, I contacted them and said, ‘we’d love to have it,’” she said.

Located at 64 Main Street with its spacious backyard right on the Stony Brook Creek, Boehm and the shelter thought it was the perfect place to host an all-day event filled with dogs, music and raffles, evolving from a sole adoption event to a fundraiser.

“It’s going to be a great time,” Boehm added.

On Saturday, May 25 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., the free event welcomes anyone looking to adopt ­— not shop — from one of Save A Pet’s current residents.

According to Dori Scofield, president of Save A Pet, the nonprofit is a no-kill shelter 501c(3) organization founded in 1994. Supported solely on donations, the team at Save A Pet helps save animals on death row, better the lives of homeless, abandoned and abused pets, and neuters feral cats across Long Island.

Right now, Scofield said there are approximately 30 dogs on site — many of who might make an appearance during Saturday’s event.

“We have a lot of long-timers and handicapped dogs,” she said, adding that they won’t know which will be available at the event as every day when one gets adopted, a new one comes in.

“We have quite a few volunteers helping that day and we’re going to bring as many animals as we can,” she said.

At the brick-and-mortar shop, located at 608 Route 112 in Port Jefferson Station, they also house rabbits, guinea pigs, sometimes puppies, and cats.

“Saturday’s event is a really awesome opportunity for us,” Scofield said. “It’s a nice venue, there’s a lot of room for people and animals to sit on the green and listen to music.”

A special performance by Diamond Dan and the 12-6 Band will play outside while a button making craft will be available for the kids along with refreshments and over 20 raffle prizes. Participants are encouraged to bring beach chairs or blankets for seating.

All dogs that will be available are rescues, with many coming from Puerto Rico. Others are coming from southern states that are in jeopardy of being euthanized.

“This year is probably one of the worst years for overcrowded shelters,” Scofield said. “Adoptions are down across the board.”

While there is no rain date, the event will still go on — cloudy skies or not. The Reboli Center will have its latest exhibit up to admire from the Setauket Artists featuring 35 works from local artists.

“This event is special because, first and foremost, people will potentially meet their forever friend and new member of their family,” Boehm said. “It’s also a great way to get involved with the community.”

For more information, please call 631-751-7707 or visit www.rebolicenter.org.