Let’s Eat: No-bake desserts that are easy as … pie!

By Heidi Sutton

Memorial Day celebrations should stress-free and these no-bake desserts will give you plenty of time to attend a parade and spend time with family and friends. Fast and fabulous recipes like these assemble in minutes. Here are some delicious choices, courtesy of Eagle Brand.

Fresh Fruit Cream Cheese Pie

YIELD: Serves 6 to 8

INGREDIENTS:

1 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened

1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

1/3 cup lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 9-inch frozen deep-dish pie crust, baked

Fresh fruit (blueberries, strawberries, bananas*)

Seedless red raspberry jam

DIRECTIONS:

Beat cream cheese in large bowl with an electric mixer until fluffy. Gradually beat in sweetened condensed milk until smooth. Stir in lemon juice and vanilla. Pour into baked pie crust. Refrigerate 3 hours or until set. Arrange fruit on top of pie. If coating berries, stir jam until smooth. Brush berries with jam and serve. Dip the bananas in lemon juice before placing on pie to keep them from turning brown. Do not coat with jam.

Frozen Mixed Berry Pie

YIELD: Serves 6 to 8

INGREDIENTS:

1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk (not evaporated milk)

1/2 cup lemon juice from concentrate

1 1/2 to 2 cups assorted fresh berries (raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, etc.)

4 cups frozen light whipped topping, thawed

1 graham cracker crumb crust (9 inches)

DIRECTIONS:

In large mixing bowl, stir together sweetened condensed milk and lemon juice until well combined. Mix in berries. Fold in whipped topping. Spoon into crust. Freeze 5 hours, or until set. Let stand 30-40 minutes before serving. Garnish as desired. Freeze leftovers.

Lemon Raspberry Ribbon Pie

YIELD: Serves 6 to 8

INGREDIENTS:

1 (10-ounce) package frozen red raspberries, thawed

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 (14-ounce) can Eagle Brand Sweetened Condensed Milk (NOT evaporated milk)

1/2 cup lemon juice from concentrate

Yellow food coloring if desired

2 cups (1 pint) whipping cream, stiffly whipped

1 (9-inch) pastry shell, baked

Fresh raspberries for garnish, optional

DIRECTIONS:

In small saucepan, combine raspberries and cornstarch; cook and stir until thickened and clear. Cool 10 minutes. Chill thoroughly, about 20 minutes.

In large bowl, combine sweetened condensed milk, lemon juice and food coloring if desired. Fold in whipped cream. Spread one-third lemon mixture into prepared pastry shell; top with raspberry mixture then remaining lemon mixture.

Chill thoroughly. Garnish as desired. Refrigerate leftovers.

Frozen Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie

YIELD: Serves 6 to 8

INGREDIENTS:

2 squares (1 ounce each) semi-sweet baking chocolate

1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk (not evaporated milk)

1/4 cup creamy peanut butter

1 tub (8 ounces) frozen nondairy whipped topping, thawed

1 graham cracker crumb crust (9 inches)

DIRECTIONS:

In large mixing bowl, melt chocolate squares in microwave for 15 seconds, or until completely melted. Add sweetened condensed milk and peanut butter to melted chocolate; mix well. Fold in whipped topping. Spoon into crust. Freeze 6 hours. Garnish as desired. Freeze leftovers.