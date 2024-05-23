Volunteers needed to place flags on veterans’ graves for Memorial Day

A time honored tradition for Memorial Day, Long Island National Cemetery, 2040 Wellwood Ave., Farmingdale seeks volunteers to place American flags on veteran’s graves on May 25 at 8 a.m. and to return to the cemetery on June 1 at 8 a.m. to remove the flags. No registration required. For more info, call 631-454-4949.

Volunteers are also needed to place flags at Calverton National Cemetery, 210 Princeton BLvd., Calverton on May 25 at 9:30 a.m. and to pick up the flags on June 1 at 9:30 a.m. and roll them up in bundles of 20 so they can be put into storage for the following year. Rain date is June 2. To register, contact Frank Bailey at [email protected] or call 631-732-4529.