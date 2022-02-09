Reboli Center hosts Valentine’s Day Pop-Up event Feb. 12

1 of 6

Shop local for your sweetheart!

Stop by the Reboli Center for Art and History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook on Saturday, Feb. 12 between the hours of 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. for a Valentine’s Day pop-up shopping event with some of your favorite local artisans including Jessica Randall of Jessica Randall Studios, Renee Fondacaro of Old Field Apothecary along with Laura Peters, Russell Pulick and Julia Vogelle of The Brick Clay Studio and Gallery. For more information, call 631-751-7707.