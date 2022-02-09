The Heckscher Museum of Art appoints new Executive Director and CEO

The Board of Trustees of The Heckscher Museum of Art in Huntington has appointed Heather Arnet, right, as the organization’s Executive Director and CEO.

Robin T. Hadley, Chair of the Board said, “Heather brings a wealth of leadership experience, innovative thinking, and community engagement to the Museum. We are fortunate to be adding someone of her caliber to The Heckscher Museum.” Arnet will join the Museum in June 2022.

Arnet is the CEO of Women and Girls Foundation (WGF), a community-based organization in Pittsburgh, PA, dedicated to advancing gender equality. Throughout her 18-year tenure, Arnet established award-winning youth and adult civic engagement programs, created extensive partnerships with museums and cultural centers, reached diverse communities, and raised significant support.

“The Heckscher Museum was interested in a leader who was community -centered, forward-facing, able to engage diverse audiences, and advance the important work of The Heckscher Museum. Heather fits that profile perfectly,” stated Robert Aquilina, Trustee and Chair of the Search Committee.

In addition to her work at WGF, Arnet serves as Co-Chair of the Council for Feminist Art at the Brooklyn Museum, and has worked collaboratively with teams at the Brooklyn Museum, the Frick Pittsburgh, the August Wilson Center for African American Culture, the Carnegie Museums, and the Andy Warhol Museum to develop public programming. Prior to joining WGF, Arnet was Director of Development at City Theatre, and as Vice President of Marketing and Brand Developmen t for internet-based start-up companies. Early in her career, Arnet worked for five years on the production team for the educational television program Mister Rogers Neighborhood.