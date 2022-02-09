Ward Melville Patriots outpace Whitman

Ward Melville junior Ben Sano battles his way to the rim for the Patriots at home against Walt Whitman Feb 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Ben Sano shoots for the Patriots at home against Walt Whitman Feb 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Ben Sano from the line for the Patriots at home against Walt Whitman Feb 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Ben Sano scores for the Patriots at home against Walt Whitman Feb 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville center Connor Finnerty looks for the rebound in a home game against Walt Whitman Feb 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Dylan Moore boxes out for the Patriots at home against Walt Whitman Feb 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Dylan Moore battles down low for the Patriots at home against Walt Whitman Feb 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior forward Frank Carroll lays up for two for the Patriots at home against Walt Whitman Feb 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior forward Frank Carroll goes for the monster jam for the Patriots at home against Walt Whitman Feb 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior forward Frank Carroll dunks the ball for the Patriots at home against Walt Whitman Feb 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior forward Frank Carroll dunks the ball for the Patriots at home against Walt Whitman Feb 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior forward Frank Carroll dunks the ball for the Patriots at home against Walt Whitman Feb 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Jake Greco comes shoots in a home game against Walt Whitman Feb 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Jordan Goddard shoots for two in a home game against Walt Whitman Feb 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville center Josh Horvath looks for the rebound in a home game against Walt Whitman Feb 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Josh Horvath scores for the Patriots in a home game against Walt Whitman Feb 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore KJ Anderson muscles his way to the rim in a league II matchup against Walt Whitman. Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore KJ Anderson muscles his way to the rim in a league II matchup against Walt Whitman. Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore KJ Anderson looks for the rebound in a league II matchup against Walt Whitman. Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore KJ Anderson lays up for two in a league II matchup against Walt Whitman Feb 8. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior forward Lorenzo Beaton comes down with the rebound in a home game against Walt Whitman Feb 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior guard Tommy Engel lays up for two for the Patriots at home against Walt Whitman Feb 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior guard Tommy Engel drives the baseline for the Patriots at home against Walt Whitman Feb 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Tim Chu shoots for the Patriots at home against Walt Whitman Feb 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior guard Michael Dargan lays up for two for the Patriots at home against Walt Whitman Feb 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior guard Michael Dargan battles in the paint for the Patriots at home against Walt Whitman Feb 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior guard Tommy Engel lays up for two for the Patriots at home against Walt Whitman Feb 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Tommy Ribaudo fast breaks up-court at home against Walt Whitman Feb 8. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Tommy Ribaudo lays up for two in a home game against Walt Whitman Feb 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Ben Sano shoots for the Patriots at home against Walt Whitman Feb 8. Photo by Bill Landon

As the regular season draws to a close, the Patriots of Ward Melville looked for a win against Walt Whitman to carry that moment into the playoffs. Carry it they did, winning 66-52 at home in the League II matchup Feb. 8.
Senior Frank Carroll topped the scoring charts for the Patriots netting seven field goals and three from the line for 17 points. Teammate Tommy Engel hit two triples, three from the floor and two from the free throw line scoring 14. KJ Anderson banked 12.
Ward Melville head coach Alex Piccirillo pulled his starters later in the game resulting in nine different players scoring. Ward Melville finishes up in League at 12-2, 17-3 overall, for second place behind Northport. Post season play begins Tuesday, Feb. 15.

