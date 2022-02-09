Ward Melville Patriots outpace Whitman

1 of 30

As the regular season draws to a close, the Patriots of Ward Melville looked for a win against Walt Whitman to carry that moment into the playoffs. Carry it they did, winning 66-52 at home in the League II matchup Feb. 8.

Senior Frank Carroll topped the scoring charts for the Patriots netting seven field goals and three from the line for 17 points. Teammate Tommy Engel hit two triples, three from the floor and two from the free throw line scoring 14. KJ Anderson banked 12.

Ward Melville head coach Alex Piccirillo pulled his starters later in the game resulting in nine different players scoring. Ward Melville finishes up in League at 12-2, 17-3 overall, for second place behind Northport. Post season play begins Tuesday, Feb. 15.