Racanelli Construction Company, Inc.’s Spirit Squad helps build a Habitat for Humanity of Long Island

Racanelli Construction Company, Inc. of Melville recently participated in a Habitat for Humanity of Long Island house build.

On June 21, 14 employees — Christine Armanno, Christine Wright, Dan Van De Kar, Carmine Martuscello, David Hodukavich, Steve Peragallo, Joe DiPasquale, Team Captain for the project Jodi McWilliams, Dan Delahunty, John Lopusnak, Alexandra Vacca, Karina Aguirre, Samantha Brandt, and Paul Viola — volunteered their time to help build a new home in Mastic Beach, where they spent the day performing demolition work and renovating the home for a deserving family.

According to Racanelli Construction’s Director of Human Resources Alessandra Cavalluzzi, “One of the core values of Racanelli Construction Company is giving back to the communities where we live and work. It is a part of our company’s DNA going back to our founding and continues to this day with our Principals, who serve on nonprofit boards and are actively involved in many charitable events.”