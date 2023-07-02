The Jazz Loft in Stony Brook announces concert line-up for July

Located at 275 Christian Avenue in Stony Brook, The Jazz Loft offers a month of great music in July:

Wednesday, July 5

Young at Heart: Requests! at 1 p.m.

Tom Manuel and the Jazz Loft Trio will take requests from the audience for this month’s Young at Heart. Young at Heart is a monthly themed afternoon jazz concert series to help seniors enjoy and remember familiar tunes.

Tickets: $10

Wednesday, July 5

Jazz 101: Long Island Jazz Legends with Darrell Smith

6 p.m.

Tickets: $15

Wednesday, July 5

Jam Session at 7 p.m.

Jam Sessions are led by Keenan Zach Jazz and musicians of all ages are invited to play on stage along with fellow Jazz enthusiasts.

Tickets: $10, after 8 p.m. $5

Thursday, July 6 at 7 p.m.

Viva Cuba!

17 piece Latin Big Band directed by Tom Manuel celebrating the music of Prez Prado, Xavier Cugat, Machito, Tito Puente and others

Tickets: $40 Adult, $35 Senior, $30 Student, $25 Child

Friday, July 7 at 7 p.m.

Viva Cuba!

17 piece Latin Big Band directed by Tom Manuel celebrating the music of Prez Prado, Xavier Cugat, Machito, Tito Puente and others

Tickets: $40 Adult, $35 Senior, $30 Student, $25 Child

Wednesday, July 12 at 7 p.m.

Jam Session

Jam Sessions are led by Keenan Zach Jazz and musicians of all ages are invited to play on stage along with fellow Jazz enthusiasts.

Tickets: $10, after 8 p.m. $5

Thursday, July 13 at 6 p.m.

Summer Swap

The Jazz Loft will be holding four outdoor Summer Swap concerts on the Jazz Loft front lawn throughout the summer. This show will feature the Equity Brass Band and is FREE!

The Summer Swap series is sponsored by Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn, Stony Brook University and Stony Brook Medicine.

FREE on the Jazz Loft lawn

Tuesday, July 18 at 7 p.m.

Jazz Loft Bottle Launch Wine Tasting

The Jazz Loft will be offering concert goers the option of purchasing wine by the bottle at performances. To get a taste of the wine list, The Jazz Loft Bottle Launch will give attendees an opportunity to taste the new selection of wines, with wine specialist Paul Yolango of Opici Wines and Laura Landor of the Jazz Loft. The evening includes a tasting of each wine and discussion of the flavor profiles.

Tickets are $25 and $10 for Friends Circle members.

Wednesday, July 19

Jam Session at 7 p.m.

Jam Sessions are led by Keenan Zach Jazz and musicians of all ages are invited to play on stage along with fellow Jazz enthusiasts.

Tickets: $10, after 8 p.m. $5

Thursday, July 20 at 7 p.m.

The Bad Little Big Band

The 12-member Bad Little Big Band led by pianist Rich Iacona and featuring vocalist Madeline Kole presents fresh and new arrangements.

Tickets: $30 Adult, $25 Senior, $20 Student, $15 Child

Wednesday, July 26 at 7 p.m.

Jam Session

Jam Sessions are led by Keenan Zach Jazz and musicians of all ages are invited to play on stage along with fellow Jazz enthusiasts.

Tickets: $10, after 8 p.m. $5

Thursday, July 27 at 7 p.m.

Interplay Jazz Orchestra

The 16-piece Interplay Jazz Orchestra performs original compositions and arrangements written by band members.

Tickets: $30 Adult, $25 Senior, $20 Student, $15 Child

Friday, July 28 at 7 p.m.

Yvonick Prene Quartet with Dayna Stephens, tenor saxophone

Yvonick Prene, harmonica, Dayna Sean Stephens, tenor saxophone.

Tickets: $30 Adult, $25 Senior, $20 Student, $15 Child

Saturday, July 29 at 7 p.m.

Bull Mays Trio

Bill Mays, piano, Dean Johnson, bass, Ron Vincent, drums

Tickets: $30 Adult, $25 Senior, $20 Student, $15 Child

For tickets, visit www.thejazzloft.org. For more information, call 631-751-1895.