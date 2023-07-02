Meet the Reboli Center’s July Artisan, Jewelry Designer Sarah Richardson 

1 of 3

For the month of July, the Reboli Center for Art and History is showcasing the work of jewelry designer Sarah Richardson.

Richardson comes from a long line of artisans so it was only natural that her creative side was nurtured to have a passion for art. She studied Metalsmithing at Rhode Island School of Design and then continued her design studies in Germany. Afterwards, she moved to New York and designed customed jewelry for a gallery in the West Village. Richardson taught metalsmithing and focused on fine art jewelry. In 2006, she returned to California and set up her own studio.

Sarah Richardson Jewelry includes earrings, necklaces, rings, and bracelets, as well as a Bridal Collection featuring eternity and engagement rings, earrings and pendants. “All of my pieces are finely crafted using recycled sterling, 18 karat gold and platinum and ethically sourced stones. Any pieces which are vermeil are plated in a heavy 18 karat gold over sterling, with gold fill chains, to ensure long lasting quality,” said Richardson.

“My jewelry is a process of evolving designs,” she explained. Drawn to the organic quality of each individual pod, a repetition of these elements creates geometric form. Using traditional wax carving techniques, each piece is hand carved, then cast in 18 karat yellow gold or sterling. Using heat to bring the fine metal to the surface, each piece is then polished on the edges creating an interior glow.

Lois Reboli, president and founder of The Reboli Center, saw Sarah Richardson Jewelry at the NY NOW show at the Javitz Center. “As I admired her collection and variety of pieces, I asked if she would be interested in being featured at The Reboli Center and lucky for all of us – she said yes! I hope everyone appreciates her fine work and designs as much as I do,” said Reboli.

Sarah Richardson Jewelry will be on display during July at the Reboli Center, located at 64 Main Street, Stony Brook. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Admission is free. For more information please call 631-752-7707 or visit www.rebolicenter.org

Photos of Sarah Richardson Jewelry