Pysanky egg workshop heads to Smithtown

The Resurrection Byzantine Catholic Church, 38 Mayflower Ave., Smithtown hosts a Pysanky Egg decorating class in the Church Hall on Sunday, March 10 from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Make a traditional Ukrainian Egg to take home. For all skill levels, each participant will be required to bring an unscented candle in a holder, pencils and paper towels. Starter kits for $10 to $15 and other supplies are available. Class fee $20. Weather alternative date is March 17. To reserve your spot, please call Joanne at 631-332-1449.