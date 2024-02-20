Catholic Health names new Chief Operating Officer

Catholic Health has named Gary Havican as its Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective February 5, 2024. In this role, Havican will oversee the operations of Catholic Health’s six hospitals, its employed medical group, and its Home Care and Hospice services, according to a press release.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gary to Catholic Health. His track record for raising the bar in health care operations will greatly strengthen our commitment and efforts to deliver exceptional care at a consistently high standard system-wide,” said Catholic Health President & CEO Patrick M. O’Shaughnessy, DO, MBA. “Gary’s proven know-how in operational leadership, combined with his skills in physician relations, will be instrumental in driving Catholic Health’s continued expansion and commitment toward becoming the premier health system on Long Island.”

Havican brings over 27 years of experience in system leadership to Catholic Health, serving most recently as the President of Hartford HealthCare’s central region, part of a Connecticut-based $5.6 billion multi-hospital system. During his tenure, Healthgrades recognized his hospitals for outstanding patient experience, and the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) awarded them 5-star ratings. He was also instrumental in the expansion of Hartford HealthCare’s MidState Medical Center and the creation of its Connecticut Orthopaedic Institute, a hospital within a hospital dedicated exclusively to orthopedics and musculoskeletal care.

“I look forward to working with Catholic Health’s outstanding team of health care leaders and innovators, building on the exceptional momentum already in motion in its delivery of consumer-centric compassionate care in every patient encounter,” said Havican. “Dr. O’Shaughnessy’s commitment to growth across the health system during these challenging times is what inspired me to join this team of health care visionaries, and to extend Catholic Health’s outstanding services to more Long Islanders.”

Prior to Hartford HealthCare, Havican worked at Middlesex Health where he held progressively responsible positions, and served as Vice President for Strategic Planning and Ambulatory Operations. Havican holds advanced degrees, including an MBA and a Doctor of Health Sciences.