Two dozen Elwood student-musicians chosen for SCMEA All-County

Two dozen Elwood student-musicians have been selected for the Suffolk County Music Educators’ Association All-County Festival, and will begin rehearsing with their respective SCMEA ensembles in early March.

Elwood-John H. Glenn High School freshmen Margarita Agrawal and Angelica Viviani and sophomores Peter Bell, Aaleshan Jamal Raim, Kim, Olivia LoBue and Emma Rothleder will perform at the SCMEA West Division III concert on March 9 at Huntington High School.

Elwood Middle School seventh and eighth graders Juan Alvarado Escalante, Olivia Charalambous, Gregory Gross, John Haintz, Jewel Li, Joseph Meyers, Ryan Myers, Logan Ouziel and Camille Zreik will perform at the SCMEA West Division II concert on March 10 at Huntington High School.

James H. Boyd Intermediate School fifth graders Ella Zwang Daniel D’Angeli, Nicholas Mandelbaum and Raho Kim and Elwood Middle School sixth graders Victoria Agrawal, Sophie Bagshaw, Nora Brzezinski, and Lukas Davis will perform at the SCMEA West Division I concert on March 10 at Huntington High School.