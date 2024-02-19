Police seek two people who used stolen credit card at Smith Haven Mall

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who allegedly used a stolen credit card at a Lake Grove store in December.

A woman reported to police that she left her credit card at a store in Smith Haven Mall on December 28. A short time later, a man and woman allegedly used the credit card at multiple businesses within the mall and charged more than $1,000 in purchases.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.