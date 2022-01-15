‘Puss-In-Boots’ opens at Theatre Three on Jan. 16

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its children’s theatre with Puss-In-Boots, a hilarious re-telling of the tale of a boy and his ingenious feline on Jan. 16. When Christopher inherits his father’s cat, he sets out on an adventure that takes him to the palace of King Vexmus and beyond. Join them as this clever cat teaches us that faith comes from within.

Performances will be held on Saturdays, Jan. 22, 29 and Feb. 5 at 11 a.m. and Sunday, Jan. 23 at 3 p.m. with a sensory sensitive performance on Jan. 16 at 11 a.m. All seats are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.