Commack man killed in motorcycle crash

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a man in Commack on Friday, Jan. 14.

James Coogan was riding a 2020 Honda Excelsior motorcycle northbound on Harned Road, west of Florida Avenue, when his vehicle crashed at approximately 7:20 p.m. Coogan, 63, of Commack, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.