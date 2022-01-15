Volunteer temp homes needed on Long Island for future guide and service dogs

The Guide Dog Foundation and America’s VetDogs, two Smithtown-based nonprofits that provide guide and service dogs to individuals with disabilities, is in urgent need for volunteer temp (temporary) homes across Long Island and the New York Tri-state area, to open their hearts and homes during the Omicron surge to host a puppy or trained dog, from anywhere between 1 to 3 weeks and continue to support their training during the duration of the stay.

Temp homes provide a puppy/mature dog a safe and friendly home with a loving environment where a puppy will learn, or an adult dog will maintain, housebreaking, obedience, excellent house manners, and socialization.

Requirements include a fenced in yard or access to daily and frequent walks, attend an online orientation class, access to a smart phone for virtual home check and is comfortable with emailing, texting and attending virtual classes. Veterinary care, dog food and supplies are provided by the Foundation and VetDogs.

Anyone interested in becoming a Temp Home volunteer, can apply directly online at: guidedog.org.

B-roll of Foundation puppies and dogs in training can be found here.