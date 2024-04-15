PSEG to distribute free trees to Suffolk residents in honor of Earth Day

PSEG Long Island and Suffolk County join forces for the popular Energy-Saving Trees giveaway

In honor of Earth Day 2024, PSEG Long Island and Suffolk County, in partnership with the PSEG Foundation and the Arbor Day Foundation, will provide more than 250 customers in Suffolk County with a free tree through the Energy-Saving Trees program. The program showcases how planting the right trees in the right location can reduce utility bills and promote ongoing system reliability.

“Earth Day is a chance for all of us to stand up and do our part to help build a greener, more equitable future,” said David Lyons, PSEG Long Island’s interim president and COO. “Strategically planting trees helps save up to 20% on summer energy bills once the trees are fully grown, while also improving air quality and reducing storm water runoff for all residents across Long Island and the Rockaways.”

The free energy-saving trees can be reserved at www.arborday.org/pseglongisland starting Monday, April 15, until all trees are claimed. The reserved trees will then be available for pick-up on Friday, April 19, at the H. Lee Dennison Building in Hauppauge, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. All reserved trees will be held until noon, when they will become available on a first come, first served basis.

“We continue to identify and find every opportunity to make Suffolk County environmentally sustainable, and planting just one tree can make a difference,” said Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine. “We encourage all of our residents to take part in the PSEG Long Island Energy Saving Trees program and work collaboratively to embrace clean energy and improve our region’s air quality. Together we will continue to raise awareness and make a difference.”

“Trees add beauty to neighborhoods, help reduce energy consumption, filter pollutants that improve the overall health and wellbeing of our communities, provide places of respite, along with many other benefits. Of course, we also always recommend planting the right type of tree in the right place,” said Calvin Ledford, president of the PSEG Foundation. “The PSEG Foundation is proud to support the Energy-Saving Trees program, which will help provide more than 200 trees for Suffolk County residents. We are excited that our employees have this and many opportunities to provide energy efficiency information and help create a more sustainable ecosystem across Long Island and the Rockaways.”

The Energy-Saving Trees online tool helps customers estimate the annual energy savings that will result from planting trees in the most strategic location near their homes or businesses. All customers that participate will receive one tree and are expected to care for and plant them in the location provided by the online tool, taking into account utility wires and obstructions. The types of trees offered include the following: gray birch, eastern white pine, flowering dogwood and scarlet oak.

PSEG Long Island will also be on site at the H. Lee Dennison Building on April 19 to share information about energy saving and financial assistance programs. In addition, they will distribute reusable shopping bags and free LED lightbulbs to save customers money and energy, and to support the environment. Information, shopping bags and lightbulbs are available to all customers. The Energy-Saving Trees must be reserved ahead of time.

PSEG Long Island will host a similar event in Nassau County on Friday, April 26, and will participate in an Earth Day event in the Rockaways on Saturday, May 4.

PSEG Long Island is also having an Earth Day sale on its online marketplace this month, offering savings on energy efficient products, including smart thermostats for as low as $4.99.

Serving the community

PSEG Long Island is committed to giving back to the people and communities it serves by actively supporting hundreds of local charity events each year through the company’s Community Partnership Program. For more information on how PSEG Long Island supports the communities it serves, visit https://www.psegliny.com/inthecommunity/communitypartnership.