Ridge man arrested for selling fake car insurance

Suffolk County Police arrested a man on April 29 for allegedly selling fake car insurance to a Shirley man last month.

A Shirley man contacted police on March 29 after he gave money to pay for an auto insurance policy to Joseph Cawley, an independent insurance broker, on March 16 but did not receive any identification cards for the policy. In total, the victim paid more than $1,550 for the policy, which did not exist.

Following an investigation, Seventh Squad detectives arrested Cawley at his home, located on Rolling

Hills Drive in Ridge, at 1:38 p.m. on April 29. Cawley, 37, was charged with alleged Grand Larceny 4th Degree. He was issued a Desk Appearance Ticket and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court on a later date.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of the scam is asked to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-

8752.